Earlier this month Jeff Johnson, from Normanton, was heading out for a run, driving near Heath Common when he filmed what appeared to be a big cat.

Since then readers from across West Yorkshire have come forward with their accounts.

Stock image

Cheryl Tweedale reported a sighting in Flanshaw, Wakefield.

She said: "I saw this big cat about three year ago in my horses’ field. It was Halloween night and I went to check on my horses.

"I shone the torch to where they were standing and as I brought the light round I saw another set of eyes they closed as the light hit them.

"The next morning I went back into the field and saw a big black cat half the size of my horse walk into the bushes. Its tail was almost as long as its body.

"I am 100 per cent sure this wasn't normal. I called the police and they said they were going to set traps up in my field to try catch it but I never heard anything from them after that.”

Jane Farrell said: “On September 7 I witnessed a large black cat which I immediately thought was a puma in Middleton Woods, near Gypsy Lane, in south east Leeds. I was walking my dogs as I do everyday and cut

through a more dense area of the woods.

“I was so convinced by what I saw, I started to research large black wildcats. Most recent sightings reported were in Wales and Warrington.

"I couldn’t find any recent sightings in West Yorkshire.

“I remain 99.9 per cent certain it was a panther. We need to raise awareness as it’s pretty scary when out walking dogs.”

Mick Sanderson said: “In 2009 me and my wife were driving through Dumfries and Galloway around 5am travelling back home to Torquay after visiting family in the Scottish Borders – a journey we have made many times and still do.

"We were driving steadily along the road just chatting with the bairns asleep in the back when a big black leopard type cat jumped from the banking and landed in the middle of the road about 30 metres in front of our car.

"I just looked at my wife in shock and I started to slow down. It was crouched down in the road and it slowly raised up and walked into a farm entrance.

"It was very thick set in body, gold/yellow coloured eyes and a long tail curled at the end. It slowed down to look into the entrance but it was gone out of sight.

"All the way home we were saying to each other ‘did we see that?’”.

"My wife Googled black cat Dumfries Galloway and lots of sightings were reported over the years. I know it was a male black leopard, thick set by what I saw online, and the same as what we saw that morning.

“We still talk about it to this day and when we travel back home.

"We’re always on the lookout for big black cast we're so blessed to have seen that wonderful creature so when people are in doubt there are big cats living and breeding in great Britain.”

Denise Barnes said: “I too saw one near Saddleworth next to a labrador type dog, a large jet black cat. It was the same size as a dog, farm wall, but looked so strong.

“My partner laughed as I told him and wouldn’t turn car around to go look.”

Richard Strauss from Calderdale shared his account.

He said: “Around 15-16 years ago I saw a big black cat. I'm at Hove Edge, Hipperholme, where we lived looked out onto the fields on the other side of the valley, and I saw it walk down by the dry stone wall.

“I could have mistaken it for a housecat except its shoulders were the same height as the wall, which was waist height on me.

“Our dog went missing around that time and when we searched we found out farmers had been having sheep go missing and finding the carcasses so it was definitely hunting in the wild and possibly ate our dog.

“I would say when I saw it I was about 200-300 meters away but it was definitely a cat and I had the wall for scale.”

Simon Sykes told us he saw a puma-like animal in North Kirklees.

He said: “Around two years ago on my way home from work in Dewsbury a big cat, which I would say was a black leopard or puma, went across the road probably no more than 15 metres away from my car.

"Its tail was long to the ground and seemed not to taper towards the end as would a domestic cat, the end was curled.”

Phil Taylor saw a panther-like creature from his work van when he was parked on Holmsley Lane in South Kirkby.

Mr Taylor said: “I was sat in my work van with the green belt to my right hand side. There is a row of houses to my left hand side.

"I looked up and saw a black animal walk across my van from left to right.

“It was a black cat the size of a large dog such as a Labrador. It was jet black with a tail and without doubt was not a house animal.”

After the footage was published at the beginning of this month another witness said he saw an identical breed of animal 20 years ago near Batley Sport Centre.

Adam Windle said: “There were 30 lads there all with their jaws on the floor.