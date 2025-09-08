Leeds Rhinos Rugby League legend Rob Burrow had countless glorious nights during his glittering playing career but now his family are hoping for one more accolade to be added to his roll of honour at this Wednesday’s National TV Awards.

Rob, who passed away in June 2024 aged just 41 after a four-and-half-year battle with motor neurone disease, is nominated in the Authored Documentary category at the NTA’s for his third and final documentary ‘There’s Only One Rob Burrow’, which was broadcast just days after he passed away, at his request.

It included his final message of hope and love that even some close friends and family were not aware he had recorded.

This is the third time that Rob’s documentaries, produced by BBC Breakfast, have been nominated for a NTA but, having missed out on the previous occasions, Rob’s wife Lindsey and the family have been working hard in his memory to try and make it third time lucky for the televised live awards ceremony this Wednesday from the O2 in London.

Messages of support have been shared for Rob's nomination, urging people to vote.

Lindsey said: “I feel so incredibly proud of Rob and what he did for the MND community and the awareness that has been raised through Rob sharing his story through his documentaries has been incredible.

“That final message in this documentary is so important. It is about caring for each other and getting on with your life. I used to look at Rob and see how positive he was and that inspires us to remain positive.

“It would be my dream to take the children on stage at the National Television Awards and win this for Rob.

"It is the third time we have been in this category and we are still to cross that finish line.

“We are so grateful for the support we have had. The outpouring of love and support we have had since Rob was diagnosed and obviously since he has passed away, has been a great source of strength for the whole family.

“It will be difficult this time not having Rob there. We are under no illusions, we are up against four other incredible stories and taking on the big boys.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has voted and supported us so far. I hope people will continue to vote to help us have the chance to celebrate his legacy for the MND community.”

Rob’s former club Leeds Rhinos have led the charge with the support of a host of other organisations and celebrities.

Show your support and vote now for Rob.

The Rugby League family have come together with social media promotion alongside Hull FC carrying advertising on their big screen at their recent game against Leeds and Huddersfield Giants showing messages of support on their LED advertising boards around the pitch at last Thursday’s match versus the Rhinos.

Rob’s friend and former team mate Kevin Sinfield, said: “I know how proud Rob was of the films he made and how it shone a light on the MND community. It would be great to continue his legacy by winning this award on a national stage and celebrate his incredible life again. Thank you to everyone who has voted and helped us continue to bang the drum for MND.”

England Rugby Union gave their support on social media whilst England 2003 World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson posted his support and urging fans to vote for Rob, saying, “I couldn’t think of a more deserving or inspiring man or family. If you have a moment to vote then please do.”

Legendary England footballer Alan Shearer gave his backing too, he posted, “Where do I start with Rob Burrow? What a little warrior, what a fighter and what an incredible family! Please vote for Rob for the National TV Awards, his family and Rob really deserve your vote.”

World darts champion Luke Littler, who is a big Rugby League fan, urged his supporters to vote for Rob whilst Leeds United invited Rob’s wife Lindsey to their massive clash with Newcastle United in the Premier League to speak to guests and encourage them to add their support to the campaign.

Leeds Rhinos Head of Media & PR Phil Daly added: “On behalf of Lindsey and the family, I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped promote the vote and especially everyone who has voted.

"People have been so supportive, we even had one lady message Lindsey with her email address and ask us to add her vote for her as she wasn’t sure how to do it!

"There is still time to vote and we want everyone to make sure they have played their part before noon this Wednesday.

“It is always great to have the opportunity to talk about Rob and the awareness and funds he raised for the MND community. Hopefully together we can make it third time lucky on Wednesday night.”

Voting is free and open until midday this Wednesday, September 10 at www.nationaltvawards.com.

The results will be revealed at the NTA ceremony LIVE on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player from The O2 London on Wednesday, September 10 from 8pm.