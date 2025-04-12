"It's been a real family experience": Head gardener at Nostell to start new chapter after nearly 40 years at the National Trust site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nostell Priory’s Garden and Parkland Manager will leave after 39 years to start a new chapter.

Paul Dibb has worked as a gardener at Nostell since leaving school, but will soon leave the National Trust site after nearly four decades to take on a new role.

Paul, from Featherstone, started working on the grounds in 1986 through a Youth Training Scheme (YTS).

He had initially been assigned to work in grounds maintenance on the site’s caravan park, but was instead directed to prepare a greenhouse for the head gardener and said he “fell in love with the place.”

Paul Dibb, Garden and Parkland Manager at the Nostell Priory National Trust site, will leave after 39 years to start a new role in Ripon.

Paul said he continued to enjoy working in the gardens, and at the age of about 21 took over the role of head gardener, and that “the rest is history.”

Speaking about his time at the estate, which has included its transition into a National Trust site in 1997, he said: “I can’t begin to describe how the grounds have changed over time.”

He said he had “worked with so many great people. It’s been a real family experience.”

“I will be sad to go,” he added.

Paul started working at Nostell in 1986 on a Youth Training Scheme (YTS).

Paul has three adult children, and he and his wife have lived on the estate for the last six years. He will have his last day at Nostell on Easter Sunday (April 20) after 39 years – but he will not have much time to rest.

The following Wednesday, Paul will start his new role at Ripon’s Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park – a role he will take over from his son, who is also a gardener.

Paul said he wanted to experience something different before he retires, and that it was a good time for him to go.

He said: "I have achieved quite a lot at Nostell and there’s quite a lot of big changes about to happen in the gardens, so I think it would be a good time for someone else to take that on.

“This opportunity came and I don’t get to work outside in the grounds as much – I am a hands-on person, I have been missing that touch.”

“I’m quite excited to get back out and working with the soil again,” he added.

Paul said he is also interested in the park’s large collection of rhododendrons and work on butterfly conservation.

Joanne Hudson, the general manager at Nostell, said: “Paul has cared for the gardens and outdoors at Nostell man and boy, quite literally.

“He was here when the Winn family operated the site and he saw through the transition to National Trust operation.

“His vision and leadership have seen the transformation of the Walled Garden, the Rose Garden, the Play Area and so much more.

“He has shared his knowledge of this special place through his engaging and humorous story telling – I know that most of us on site have been transfixed by his ability to paint a picture of the past in our imaginations at one time or another.

“He has led us through adverse weather events, picked up rubbish after rock concerts, overseen safety at the Fire Garden, responded to alarm calls in the middle of the night – quite honestly, he’s turned his hand to anything and everything.

“We all know Paul as kind and supportive too, the best sort of colleague any of us could wish for.

“He will be missed enormously, but all of us wish him the very best of everything as he begins his next chapter.”

Since announcing his plans to leave, Paul’s colleagues and regular visitors to the Nostell estate have wished him well in his new role.

Paul said: “Everybody’s been a bit shocked I think.

“Everybody thought I was going to be here until I retired – which I did as well.

“It’s stunned quite a lot of people. I was kind of a bit blown away actually – it’s been quite touching.”

Paul will be moving for his new role, and a leaving event has been planned at the estate before he goes.

It will not be goodbye forever, though, as Paul will be visiting regularly to see the estate and his parents, who live in Featherstone.

“I am sure it’s going to continue to be a well loved place,” he said.