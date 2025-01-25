'It's being part of a community that makes a difference': Fundraising milestone for Pontefract's Michelle Grainger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In an incredible display of dedication to The Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract business owner Michelle Grainger has raised more than £173,000 since the beginning of her fundraising journey in 2011.

Fundraising for Michelle, who owns Michelle’s Flowers Ltd, began in 2011 after her father was cared for by the hospice.

Michelle said: “I wanted to give back. I love taking on new challenges, so fundraising events felt like a natural fit.

“It’s become more than just volunteering - it’s being part of a community that makes a difference.

"The other volunteers have become friends, we run tombola’s from my shop, which is now a hub for people to bring donations, if people don’t feel ready to go back to the hospice they make donations here.

"Sometimes they pop in for a chat or to find out what we’re doing next.

"By giving people a place to come together, we’re helping give others a sense of purpose and raising awareness for such an important place.

"It really is a team effort, I couldn’t do what I do without the support from my team at my shop, they are just as committed as I am.”

In 2019, Michelle embarked on an ambitious year-long fundraising challenge to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The ‘Nifty at Fifty’ campaign saw her take on 50 unique challenges. Through determination and community support, she raised an incredible £45,000 – far exceeding her original target.

Michelle’s enthusiasm hasn’t wavered over the years and she has continued to be an active member of the community, participating and organising several events, including the annual Pram Fest held in Ackworth, a community dog show and her annual Festive Florals.

In 2020 Michelle was welcomed as a patron of the hospice and in 2021 she was awarded the Wakefield Community Foundation’s The Unsung Heroes Award.

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “Michelle’s dedication to our Hospice is invaluable. You can always rely on her to help support our fundraising efforts while also taking on her own.

"As a prominent figure in the local community, Michelle’s commitment to supporting patient care over the last 14 years has made a lasting impact here at The Prince of Wales Hospice." .