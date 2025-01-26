It's official! Castleford takes the throne for UK’s best toilet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s official, Castleford is home to the UK’s very best public toilet!

Shopping outlet Junction 32 has won big at the Loo of the Year Awards 2024, flushing away the competition.

Over 1,500 businesses across the UK participated in the annual awards, where a team of independent inspectors assessed their washrooms and toilet facilities.

Now in its 37th year of honouring restroom room excellence, the award is held in high regard by retail shopping centres and hospitality facilities across the country.

The facilities at Junction 32 have come up trumps in the Loo of the Year Awards 2025!

According to a poll of 2,000 adults, only eight in 10 Brits would venture into a public toilet unless it was completely unavoidable.

But, according to judges, Junction 32’s facilities go above and beyond, featuring a private baby changing room as well as breastfeeding facilities.

It is also certified as stoma-friendly by Colostomy UK, with all accessible toilets equipped with essential stoma necessities.

Baby changing tables are available in both restrooms, while the outlet’s ‘Present from Tom’ scheme boasts free sanitary products for all guests.

The loos take the throne for UK’s best toilet

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We’re delighted to have taken home this prestigious award at the Loo of the Year Awards.

"We take great pride in ensuring our outlet shopping centre is in the best shape possible to deliver an outstanding experience for our customers, and this includes our facilities management.

"We want our visitors to come back time and time again, so ensuring we offer the best services is very important. After all, when you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go!”