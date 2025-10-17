"It’s super interesting to see them under pressure": Pontefract Traitors star praises The Celebrity Traitors as it continues to smash television records
The Celebrity Traitors has been a smash hit for the BBC, with the first episode having already been watched by over 11 million viewers to date.
This makes the series debut the biggest unscripted episode of televsion across the UK market since 2022.
The first ever UK celebrity version of the series has seen Alan Carr, Cat Burns and Jonathan Ross chosen as Traitors – with all of them yet to be discovered and banished by their fellow players.
On the hit series, series one contestant, Theo Mayne, said: "Celebrity Traitors! The Traitors been such a fascinating series to be part of and to watch unfold.
"I think what makes it so gripping is the mix of strategy, psychology and genuine emotion.
"You never quite know who to trust, and that tension keeps everyone (including us!) on edge”.
The successful series has already seen three faithfuls banished, and three players ‘murdered’.
And, despite some accusations, all three Traitors remain in the game.
Original faithful, Theo continued: “What I love most is seeing how people’s personalities come out under pressure.
“The friendships, the betrayals, the mind games... it’s such a unique social experiment, and it’s brilliant to see viewers getting as hooked as we all are.
"We all know the celebrities so it’s super interesting to see them under pressure!"
The Traitors continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on BBC One.