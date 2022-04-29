Jane McDonald to cook up a storm with TV chef James Martin this weekend

The Cruising with Jane McDonald star delighted fans with the announcement on Twitter, sharing a snap of her and James with the caption: “Something delicious for this weekend…

“I’ll be on James Martin’s Saturday morning show enjoying some fantastic food. Tune in at 9.30am on @ITV Saturday 30th April. @jamesmartinchef.”

The weekly show features a mix of celebrity chat and chefs.

Replying to her post, one fan tweeted: “It’s all setup to record in the morning, don’t want to miss anything."

Another said: "Absolutely love the show so double enjoyment on Saturday."