Jane McDonald to cook up a storm with TV chef James Martin this weekend

Wakefield's own Jane McDonald will be appearing with TV chef and fellow Yorkshireman James Martin to cook up a storm this weekend.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 29th April 2022, 12:54 pm

The Cruising with Jane McDonald star delighted fans with the announcement on Twitter, sharing a snap of her and James with the caption: “Something delicious for this weekend…

“I’ll be on James Martin’s Saturday morning show enjoying some fantastic food. Tune in at 9.30am on @ITV Saturday 30th April. @jamesmartinchef.”

The weekly show features a mix of celebrity chat and chefs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

Replying to her post, one fan tweeted: “It’s all setup to record in the morning, don’t want to miss anything."

Another said: "Absolutely love the show so double enjoyment on Saturday."

Wakefield's own Jane McDonald will be appearing with TV chef and fellow Yorkshireman James Martin to cook up a storm this weekend.
James MartinJane McDonaldWakefieldTwitter