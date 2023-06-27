The world’s most prestigious and famous cycling starts this Saturday, July 1, which has lead to Jet2holidays offering a range of holidays on sale across the Canary Islands, Portugal, Spain and the Balearics to specialist hand-picked hotels - all complete with bike facilities, to help make a cycling holiday ‘wheelie’ great.

For added ease, cycling holidays with Jet2holidays include bike transfers and the option of adding on pre-booked 32kg bike carriage.

There is also free bike carriage for groups, meaning one in every four bikes go free for groups of over 10 people or more – making it a Tour de France escape for the whole group.

As the world’s attention turns to the Tour de France race, which kicks off this weekend, Jet2 is offering package cycling holidays as customers demand pedal-powered trips.

The Canary Islands

If you seek an unparalleled cycling adventure, the quartet of Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura is the perfect choice.

Renowned not only for their idyllic beach getaways but also for their remarkable cycling experiences, you can pedal amidst Saharan sands, traverse volcanic terrains, and relish breath-taking mountain vistas.

Each island boasts its own unique attractions, presenting incredible opportunities to conquer awe-inspiring peaks and create lasting memories.

Sample packages:

Tenerife, Playa De Las Americas, 4 star Gara Suites Golf and Spa, 7 nights self-catering departing from East Midlands on July 5. Price: £699 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Gran Canaria, San Agustin, 4 star Gloria Palace San Agustin Thalasso and Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Bristol on July 6. Price: £779 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Lanzarote, Costa Teguise, 3+ star Sands Beach Resort, 7 nights self-catering departing from Birmingham on July 11. Price: £839 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Gran Canaria, Puerto Mogan, 4 star Cordial Mogan Solaz, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on August 1. Price: £1,369 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Fuerteventura, Lajares, 4 star Pierre and Vacances Village Club Fuerteventura Origo Mare, 7 nights self-catering departing from Newcastle International on September 27. Price: £679 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Lanzarote, Playa De Los Pocillos Puerto Del Carmen, 4 star Sentido Aequora Lanzarote Suites, 7 nights half board departing from Glasgow on October 31. Price: £969 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Portugal

Cycle under the warm sun while embarking on a picturesque bike ride through the radiant landscapes of Portugal.

Holidaymakers can enjoy an exhilarating cycling expedition in this sought-after holiday destination, which showcases more than twenty cycling routes that meander alongside sandy beaches and dramatic cliffs.

After a ride with a group of friends, make the most of the exquisite dining options in Albufeira.

Additionally, cyclists can immerse themselves in the captivating Alte loop, renowned for its aromatic orange and citrus farms, providing an ideal setting for a refreshing coffee break following the cycling adventure.

Sample packages:

Algarve, Albufeira, 3+ star Real Bellavista Hotel and Spa, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Stansted on July 15. Price: £769 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Spain

The Costa del Sol in Spain has maintained its status as a cherished getaway for British travellers over the years. Torremolinos, a popular destination along the coast, is a treasure trove of coastal beauty, featuring endless stretches of sun-kissed beaches, a wide array of exhilarating attractions, and plenty of delightful restaurants.

This coastal haven also serves as an ideal starting point for an unforgettable cycling adventure, where you can pedal through stunning landscapes and immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

Sample packages:

Costa Del Sol, Torremolinos, 4 star Hotel Puente Real, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Manchester on August 29. Price: £999 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

The Balearic Islands

Majorca stands as the prominent centre for European cycling, attracting a staggering 150,000 cycling enthusiasts annually. It serves as the preferred location for professional cycling teams to establish their training bases during the winter season, making it a must-visit destination for biking enthusiasts.

Spanning the entire island, cyclists will discover serene country roads that lead to mountain peaks, castles, and monasteries.

Sample packages:

Majorca, Puerto Pollensa, 4 star Aparthotel Duva and Spa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 30. Price: £869 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Majorca, Puerto Pollensa, 4+ star Aparthotel Club Del Sol and Spa, 7 nights room only departing from Edinburgh on September 28. Price: £829 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.