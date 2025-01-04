Jetting off in 2025: Here are the destinations proving popular with West Yorkshire holidaymakers this year

Total Travel, which has branches in Heckmondwike, Brighouse and Ossett, has seen Turkey, Tenerife and Mallorca emerge as its three best-selling holiday destinations, especially for families, while city breaks and cruises are also among the most booked for the year ahead.

Manager Katie Butler said: “Thailand has been extremely popular and continues to be for 2025. It is extremely good value for money, quite often working out better value than a European holiday and already we have a lot of bookings to this bucket list destination.

“You can stay in two/three places without having to take domestic flights if you don't want and of course great value for money when you are there and guaranteed sunshine.

“Turkey offers brilliant value for money and the family market is ever growing. Hotels offer so much for your money, many with on-site waterparks, which is of course appealing for families, and also often different restaurants available on an all inclusive package.

“Bulgaria is definitely proving popular, with a lot of new hotels now available, again often with waterparks, and of course with the cost of living beating anywhere in Europe it’s no surprise that Bulgaria bookings are on the up.”

City breaks of three to four nights to places including Reykjavik, Krakow and New York are on the rise this year, which Katie attributes to the increasing number of destinations available from Leeds-Bradford Airport.

Another emerging trend in 2025 is long haul trips.

“With TV programmes like ‘Race Across The World’ whetting the appetite, we are seeing an increase in customers wanting to tick these destinations off their bucket list,” Katie said.

“Also according to ABTA travel trends for 2025, it is set to be a year where we expand our horizons, with people increasingly looking to explore more far flung and less familiar destinations.

“Asia is the continent set to welcome the biggest year-on-year rise in visitors, with Japan, Thailand, India and China among the favourite places people plan to visit.

“Multi-generation holidays are becoming a bigger trend too with families taking an overseas trip perhaps to celebrate a special birthday or anniversary and, rather than throwing a huge expensive bash, many are taking trips to the sunshine with the closer family. This has particularly seen an increase since Covid.”

Here are Total Travel’s top ten most popular holiday destinations for 2025.

1 . Turkey Caddebostan beach on the Bosphorus coast in Istanbul Photo: Ozan Kose Photo Sales

2 . Tenerife The beach of Las Vistas in Los Cristianos on the southern coast of the Canary Island of Tenerife Photo: Desiree Martin Photo Sales

3 . Mallorca Can Pastilla in Palma de Mallorca Photo: Jaime Reina Photo Sales