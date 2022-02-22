Jobs and careers roadshow hits Wakefield

The STEP-UP team provide intense and specialist support to residents, from the moment they decide they might want to return to work but need to overcome particular issues.

The roadshow is a joint initiative with the private sector and is open to residents who are out of work or in employment. School leavers and those in work but seeking greater job satisfaction or higher paying jobs can be helped by the service.

This could be finding childcare, coping with diabetes, or finding work they can do after overcoming illness or an accident. People can find out more about how the advisors can help with their individual needs and start the process of going back to work at the roadshow.

Anyone who attends can take advantage of a range of practical advice that will be available, including CV writing, interview preparation, advice on employability skills and helping job seekers build confidence.

The STEP-UP team can also assist in finding training, apprenticeship, and internship opportunities.

The Jobs and Careers roadshow will be making its next stop at Trinity Walk, in Wakefield city centre, on Friday, March 11 from 10am to 3pm.

Each month, the roadshow will go to other towns in the district to showcase new vacancies.

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Growth and Property, said: “I’d encourage everyone to go along to a roadshow event. This is a fantastic opportunity for people across our district. We can help residents at every stage of the process, from finding the right role to making the right impression with your CV and interview.

“The lockdowns had an impact on people’s livelihoods with many people losing their jobs or seeing fewer opportunities for promotions or better pay.

“This roadshow is part of the Council’s efforts to ensure our residents overcome the legacy of the pandemic and find employment and progression in their careers. It’s a great service that is helping to make a huge difference to people’s lives.”