Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including dance teacher and joiner

By Kara McKune
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 09:00 BST
Here are 14 job openings that have become available across Wakefield this week.

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a dance teacher, a team member at Tesco and a dog walker for one of the UK's leading providers of pet sitting services.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

£9.86 - £11.62 an hour. As a team member, the successful candidate will provide fast and friendly service to customers, make sure the shop is clean and tidy, and prepare much-loved products.

1. Greggs - Team Member

£9.86 - £11.62 an hour. As a team member, the successful candidate will provide fast and friendly service to customers, make sure the shop is clean and tidy, and prepare much-loved products.

£12 an hour - Full-time. The successful candidate will clearly provide customers with a visible presence at the beginning of their shopping journey and confidently welcome customers to the store with a smile.

2. Marks & Spencer - Customer Assistant

£12 an hour - Full-time. The successful candidate will clearly provide customers with a visible presence at the beginning of their shopping journey and confidently welcome customers to the store with a smile.

£16,746 - £17,023 a year - Permanent, Part-time. Trinity Academy Cathedral are now seeking Learning Support Assistants to work collaboratively with teaching staff and other support staff to enhance the development and education of students.

3. Trinity Academy Cathedral - Learning Support Assistant

£16,746 - £17,023 a year - Permanent, Part-time. Trinity Academy Cathedral are now seeking Learning Support Assistants to work collaboratively with teaching staff and other support staff to enhance the development and education of students.

From £12.02 an hour. The successful candidate will know customers and serve them with passion and pride and be passionate and knowledgeable about the products

4. Tesco Express -

From £12.02 an hour. The successful candidate will know customers and serve them with passion and pride and be passionate and knowledgeable about the products

