Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including dance teacher and joiner

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a dance teacher, a team member at Tesco and a dog walker for one of the UK's leading providers of pet sitting services.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Greggs - Team Member
£9.86 - £11.62 an hour. As a team member, the successful candidate will provide fast and friendly service to customers, make sure the shop is clean and tidy, and prepare much-loved products. Photo: Google Maps
2. Marks & Spencer - Customer Assistant
£12 an hour - Full-time. The successful candidate will clearly provide customers with a visible presence at the beginning of their shopping journey and confidently welcome customers to the store with a smile. Photo: Google Maps
3. Trinity Academy Cathedral - Learning Support Assistant
£16,746 - £17,023 a year - Permanent, Part-time. Trinity Academy Cathedral are now seeking Learning Support Assistants to work collaboratively with teaching staff and other support staff to enhance the development and education of students. Photo: Google Maps
4. Tesco Express -
From £12.02 an hour. The successful candidate will know customers and serve them with passion and pride and be passionate and knowledgeable about the products Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.