Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including dance teacher and joiner

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a dance teacher, a team member at Tesco and a dog walker for one of the UK's leading providers of pet sitting services.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this autumn.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

1 . Greggs - Team Member £9.86 - £11.62 an hour. As a team member, the successful candidate will provide fast and friendly service to customers, make sure the shop is clean and tidy, and prepare much-loved products.

2 . Marks & Spencer - Customer Assistant £12 an hour - Full-time. The successful candidate will clearly provide customers with a visible presence at the beginning of their shopping journey and confidently welcome customers to the store with a smile.

3 . Trinity Academy Cathedral - Learning Support Assistant £16,746 - £17,023 a year - Permanent, Part-time. Trinity Academy Cathedral are now seeking Learning Support Assistants to work collaboratively with teaching staff and other support staff to enhance the development and education of students.