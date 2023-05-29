Jogging the memory: Take a look back at these 24 photos of the Wakefield Race For Life in 2013

With the 2023 Wakefield Race For Life fast approaching, we take a look back into our archives at photos of the event ten years ago.

This is the 30th year of Race For Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

In Wakefield, the events will take place over a bumper day at Thornes Park on Sunday, June 18 and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events in the morning. In the afternoon, there is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course - and there is a Pretty Muddy Kids option too.

These photos by Allan McKenzie show runners taking part in Wakefield’s Race For Life a decade ago in 2013.

