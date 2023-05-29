News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Race For Life 2013 - Jess Sharpe, Lesley Sharpe, Millie View, Ellen Hollingworth, Jasmin Handworth and Nicole Zepmeisel

Jogging the memory: Take a look back at these 24 photos of the Wakefield Race For Life in 2013

With the 2023 Wakefield Race For Life fast approaching, we take a look back into our archives at photos of the event ten years ago.
By Dominic Brown
Published 29th May 2023, 16:00 BST

This is the 30th year of Race For Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

In Wakefield, the events will take place over a bumper day at Thornes Park on Sunday, June 18 and are open to people of all ages and abilities. 

Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events in the morning. In the afternoon, there is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course - and there is a Pretty Muddy Kids option too.

These photos by Allan McKenzie show runners taking part in Wakefield’s Race For Life a decade ago in 2013.

Race for Life Wakefield is back for 2023 - here's everything you need to know

Olivia Paragreen, Louisa Clegg and Nicole Eaton

1. Race For Life 2013

Olivia Paragreen, Louisa Clegg and Nicole Eaton Photo: Allan McKenzie

Runners on their way round the course

2. Race For Life 2013

Runners on their way round the course Photo: Allan McKenzie

Runners on their way round the course

3. Race For Life 2013

Runners on their way round the course Photo: Allan McKenzie

Runners on their way round the course

4. Race For Life 2013

Runners on their way round the course Photo: Allan McKenzie

