Join Eric and Ernie's big birthday bash at the National Coal Mining Museum as they turn 21 🥳

By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The National Coal Mining Museum for England is throwing a party like no other – and everyone’s invited!

Join them this Saturday, June 14, to celebrate the 21st birthday of their beloved pit ponies, Eric and Ernie, with a free, fun-filled day for the whole family.

From 10am to 3pm, the museum will be bursting with horse-themed fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enjoy a day packed with creative crafts, live music from Tingley Brass Band, pass the parcel with horsey prizes and a magnificent magician.

Celebrate Eric and Ernie's 21st Birthdayplaceholder image
Celebrate Eric and Ernie's 21st Birthday

Children can take part in hobby horse challenges, while visitors of all ages can learn all about pony care at the fascinating horse keeper talks.

Don’t miss the rare chance to see a traditional farrier demonstration in action and settle in for a special screening of the classic film National Velvet at 3pm.

Making a special appearance for the occasion is the museum’s very own pop-up beach, open for some sunny seaside fun – perfect for sandcastle building and relaxing with a tempting treat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s a real day of celebration making Eric and Ernie’s 21st birthday one to remember.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of the National Coal Mining Museum said: “We are really excited to be celebrating Eric and Ernie’s 21st birthday, all our ponies, animals and canaries make our museum such a special place to visit.

"We’re also honouring the legacy of the thousands of pit ponies who worked tirelessly underground.

"These gentle animals played a vital role in our mining heritage, and their stories deserve to be remembered and shared with future generations as part of the important history of mining.”

Related topics:National Coal Mining Museum

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice