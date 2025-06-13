Join Eric and Ernie's big birthday bash at the National Coal Mining Museum as they turn 21 🥳

The National Coal Mining Museum for England is throwing a party like no other – and everyone’s invited!

Join them this Saturday, June 14, to celebrate the 21st birthday of their beloved pit ponies, Eric and Ernie, with a free, fun-filled day for the whole family.

From 10am to 3pm, the museum will be bursting with horse-themed fun.

Enjoy a day packed with creative crafts, live music from Tingley Brass Band, pass the parcel with horsey prizes and a magnificent magician.

Children can take part in hobby horse challenges, while visitors of all ages can learn all about pony care at the fascinating horse keeper talks.

Don’t miss the rare chance to see a traditional farrier demonstration in action and settle in for a special screening of the classic film National Velvet at 3pm.

Making a special appearance for the occasion is the museum’s very own pop-up beach, open for some sunny seaside fun – perfect for sandcastle building and relaxing with a tempting treat.

It’s a real day of celebration making Eric and Ernie’s 21st birthday one to remember.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of the National Coal Mining Museum said: “We are really excited to be celebrating Eric and Ernie’s 21st birthday, all our ponies, animals and canaries make our museum such a special place to visit.

"We’re also honouring the legacy of the thousands of pit ponies who worked tirelessly underground.

"These gentle animals played a vital role in our mining heritage, and their stories deserve to be remembered and shared with future generations as part of the important history of mining.”