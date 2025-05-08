Join in VE Day celebrations including Ration Book Picnic at Crofton church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wartime memorabilia and a replica Anderson Shelter are just some of the displays and events at All Saints' Church in Crofton as part of the VE Day 80 celebrations.

Today, tomorrow and Saturday the church has memorabilia including interviews with locals who remember VE Day in 1945, a replica Anderson Shelter and displays about evacuees and the village war memorial.

On Saturday at 1pm the church will also be having a Ration Book Picnic with spam sandwiches and a wartime singalong.

Everyone is welcome to pop along and join in the celebrations!