Join the Wakefield Express' journey through time with one of its journalists

Two hundred years ago this country was in the grip of an industrial revolution the likes of which had never been seen before.
Towns and cities grew apace and Wakefield was no exception. New factories for textiles and engineering sprang up together with large housing estates such as at Belle Vue, to house their workers.
In the midst of this, a newspaper was born to feed the growing population’s thirst for local news.
Printer John Robinson stepped into the breach and in March 1852 published Wakefield’s first newspaper on a steam-powered press and named it The Wakefield Express.
At the Wakefield & District Family History Society meeting, which will be held on Saturday, November 4, Julie Marshall who has worked for the paper for almost 37 years, will trace its fascinating development, especially since 1952 when it celebrated its centenary.
Paul Gaywood, Chairman of the Family History Society said: “I am delighted that Julie will take us through an exciting time when the Wakefield Express was both part of and witness to Wakefield’s exciting growth.”
The meeting will held at the Outwood Memorial Hall. Doors open at 9.30am and the talk will start at 10.30am.
Refreshments will be available together with a book stall and help desk.
For further information visit the Wakefield District Family History Society website here.