News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Join the Wakefield Express' journey through time with one of its journalists

One of our own journalists will be telling the story of the Express through time at a meeting of the Wakefield and District Family History Society next month.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two hundred years ago this country was in the grip of an industrial revolution the likes of which had never been seen before.

Towns and cities grew apace and Wakefield was no exception. New factories for textiles and engineering sprang up together with large housing estates such as at Belle Vue, to house their workers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the midst of this, a newspaper was born to feed the growing population’s thirst for local news.

Julie Marshall who has worked for the paper for almost 37 years, will trace its fascinating development, especially since 1952 when it celebrated its centenary.Julie Marshall who has worked for the paper for almost 37 years, will trace its fascinating development, especially since 1952 when it celebrated its centenary.
Julie Marshall who has worked for the paper for almost 37 years, will trace its fascinating development, especially since 1952 when it celebrated its centenary.
Most Popular

Printer John Robinson stepped into the breach and in March 1852 published Wakefield’s first newspaper on a steam-powered press and named it The Wakefield Express.

At the Wakefield & District Family History Society meeting, which will be held on Saturday, November 4, Julie Marshall who has worked for the paper for almost 37 years, will trace its fascinating development, especially since 1952 when it celebrated its centenary.

Read More
Wakefield half-term events: The Hepworth Wakefield announces free half-term Hall...

Paul Gaywood, Chairman of the Family History Society said: “I am delighted that Julie will take us through an exciting time when the Wakefield Express was both part of and witness to Wakefield’s exciting growth.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The meeting will held at the Outwood Memorial Hall. Doors open at 9.30am and the talk will start at 10.30am.

Refreshments will be available together with a book stall and help desk.

For further information visit the Wakefield District Family History Society website here.

Related topics:Wakefield