Jolly Boys’ Brewery officially opening in Wakefield Exchange
The Jolly Boys’ Brewery is officially opening in Wakefield Exchange (WX) next month and everyone’s invited.
Having made WX its new home since February, the Jolly Boys’ Brewery will officially open on Friday, May 9 at 7pm, with the launch of a brand-new ale, as well as food and live music.
Leader of Wakefield Council, Denise Jeffery, will officially open the brewery.
“This is a really exciting and unique addition to WX and the city centre,” she said.
“I know lots of people have already been loving The Jolly Boys’ ales since WX opened - so I hope they will enjoy that it’s being brewed right here at the venue.
“We’re proud to be supporting a local business and would encourage people to come along to the opening night and sample some very local produce.”
The Jolly Boys’ Brewery was set up in 2014 by four friends. The working brewery will complement The Exchange Tap, WX’s in-house bar, which is also run by the brewery.
Jolly Boy and Master Brewer, Ondrie Mann, said: “We are so proud to be opening our new brewery in this fantastic venue, WX – right in the heart of the city centre.
“We’ve enjoyed our first couple of months here with The Exchange Tap and things are about to get even more exciting.
“The ales are flowing so please come and visit us and take a peek at what’s brewing. We look forward to welcoming you.”
Find out more about upcoming events at WX at www.wxwakefield.co.uk
