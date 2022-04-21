Jollyes unveils new look for The Pet Store in Wakefield

This week a brand new Jollyes sign has gone up over the entrance and the store, at Snowhill Retail Park, has been given a new look and internal layout in time for re-opening.

The makeover will make the shopping experience even more convenient for customers in the area and their pets, with more room to shop.

The existing Jollyes store at Beck Retail Park, Ings Road, Wakefield, remains open as usual.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jollyes, the Pet People, has put the finishing touches to a makeover of its new Wakefield store following its acquisition from The Pet Store in October.

Jollyes bought The Pet Store and its three Yorkshire stores in October, bringing together two business dedicated to high quality products and personal service for owners and their animals.

The Pet Store outlets are at Wakefield, Barnsley and Denby Dale and the Wakefield store is the first of the three to get a makeover and a new look as Jollyes.

All the staff who worked at The Pet Store have been retained and Jollyes has hired three additional members of the team.

Sarah Farrar, Jollyes regional manager, said: “The Pet Store has been a great addition to the Jollyes’ family, and we’re delighted to repay loyal customers, starting with this investment at Wakefield Snowhill.

"The new look and new layout will make shopping at the store even easier.

“While we might look a little different, we’re all about the people here at Jollyes, and customers, will find the same team, with the same pet expertise at the Wakefield Snowhill store.