June raises more than £14K for Wakefield Hospice as thanks for 'amazing care' given to mother-in-law

The activities, which ran from the beginning of March until the end of May, included tackling the Yorkshire Three Peaks, shaving her head on the 5th anniversary of Brenda’s passing, and a group cycle along the Liverpool to Leeds canal in one day.

Wakefield Hospice is a charity very close to June and her family’s hearts.

She said: “We experienced first-hand with my mother-in-law the amazing care that the hospice provides, as she received treatment that was second to none in the last few weeks of her life.

The Liverpool to Leeds bike riding team.

"My father-in-law also continued visiting the hospice following her passing to receive counselling.

"The team really became like an extended family to us, and we can’t thank them enough for everything they did – they really went above and beyond.”

Initially June just set out to tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks with her family, but she decided she wanted to raise as much as possible for the cause and began to organise other fundraising events.

The head shave raised over £10,000 and the group cycle, which was sponsored by a variety of generous local businesses, has so far raised over £4,000 with funds still coming in.

June's head shave.

June also received a community award from the Mayor of Wakefield on the night of the head shave, for recognition of her fundraising efforts.

June said: “It was a family friend of ours who originally recommended we get in touch with the hospice, following the experience he had when they cared for his wife, and we are so thankful that we made contact.

"I truly believe that the treatment and care provided by the hospice made all the difference in those final few weeks of Brenda’s life.

“Not only does the hospice provide end-of-life care to patients in need, but it also offers care and support to loved ones before, during and after their passing.”

Keeley Harrison, Fundraising Manager at Wakefield Hospice said: “To know that, even five years down the line, the treatment we provided to Brenda has left such an impact on her family is very humbling.