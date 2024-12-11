A Wakefield church centre is calling on the generosity of the community to help continue its support of families in need and the elderly by funding a new mini bus.

St Catherine’s Church Centre on Doncaster Road, is a cornerstone of the Wakefield community, providing essential services to families in need, elderly individuals, and the socially disadvantaged.

With a mission to foster connection and care, the centre offers an emergency food store, elderly day care, a hot meal delivery service and outreach programs that transform lives.

It’s ‘Keep Hope on the Move’ campaign is calling on the community, local businesses and sponsors to help fund a new mini bus that will serve as a lifeline for vulnerable individuals and families across the district.

Shirley Holding, Tim Brook and Shannon Owen from St Catherine's Church Centre.

The current mini bus, a critical tool in delivering food, care and connection, is at the end of its life, threatening the charity’s ability to meet growing needs.

Centre Manager, Lisa Grant, said: “The minibus at St Catherine’s is more than just a mode of transport – it’s a lifeline.

"Each week, it collects surplus food from supermarkets and suppliers, keeping shelves stocked at the Emergency Food Store and supplying a network of other emergency food providers.

"It ensures families facing hardship have food on the table, offering both sustenance and dignity.”

For the elderly and infirm, the minibus delivers hot meals and vital human contact, ensuring no one feels forgotten.

It also provides transportation for vulnerable individuals to the Elderly Day Care Service, offering a bridge to independence and a connection to the world.

Lisa said: “This isn’t just a minibus, it’s a vehicle for change, a symbol of hope, and a tool that ensures no one in our community is left behind. With every mile, it delivers care, dignity, and connection to those who need it most.

“Our current mini bus has served faithfully for years, but is now frequently breaking down, with rising repair costs and safety concerns making it increasingly unreliable.

"Without a replacement, the charity’s ability to continue these essential services is under threat.”

A reliable vehicle will enable the charity to feed more families by extending food distribution efforts, deliver more meals to those unable to cook for themselves, bring more people together by reducing isolation and connecting people with vital services.

Contributions of any size will make a difference, whether through direct donations, fundraising events, or sponsorship opportunities.

“Together, we can keep hope on the road,” Lisa said.

“Every contribution will drive positive change, one trip at a time.”

For more details contact Lisa Grant by emailing [email protected] or call 01924 211130.