'Keeping their memory alive': Walkers raise over £10,000 for The Prince of Wales Hospice

37 walkers raised more than £10,000.

What drives 37 people, from the age of nine to their 80s, to walk 20 miles across the Yorkshire countryside in soaking wet coats and squelching boots?

The answer is to honour three amazing women – Helen Wood, Claire Stephens, and Danielle Green, while giving back to The Prince of Wales Hospice, where they were cared for.

The group completed the North Wolds Walk in memory of Danielle and Claire, who were cousins, and Helen, a close friend, who all received compassionate care from hospice.

A couple of years ago, some of the group completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks, which was a real challenge for a worthy cause.

This year it was decided to do a different walk and included nine-year-old Hospice Hero, Jude Limbert-Rogers and his grandad, Mike Gledhill.

And despite the weather, their spirits remained high.

Walker Katy Cavell said: “The rain started as soon as we set off and didn’t stop until we reached the pub at the end.

“We never expected to raise so much money, with our initial fundraising target being £500, but with so many more people joining us on the walk this helped massively to exceed this amount.

Hospice Hero, Jude Limbert-Rogers.

“Helen, Claire, and Danielle and their families were cared for by the hospice, so this walk was our way of saying thank you for all the amazing support and to help others needing these crucial services.”

So far, the group has raised an incredible £10,215, with donations still coming in.

The group now hopes to make the walk an annual tradition as a way to keep their memory alive.