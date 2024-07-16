Kellingley Social Club and sports pavilion to be demolished to build new facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior councillors have agreed to demolish a derelict former social club and improve sporting facilities in Knottingley.

The work will form part of the first phase of a £10m revamp of the Kellingley Social Club site.

A nearby sports pavilion will also be flattened to make way for a new bar, function room and improved changing facilities for male and female sports teams.

A second phase of work, to be announced later this year, is likely to involve building a new wellbeing hub and more recreation facilities.

The project is part of the Knottingley and Ferrybridge Masterplan, which sets out the approach to regeneration of the area in the next 15 to 20 years.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet members also agreed to the release of £200,000 of funding for design and infrastructure works to support phase two.

The Labour-run council announced a re-think of its plans for the site last year after they were criticised by political opponents.

Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, told a meeting on Tuesday: “I think everybody knows about Knottingley and the Kellingley Club location and the history.

“It’s been to cabinet a number of times.

“I think the people of Knottingley are completely fed up with us saying ‘we are going to do this, we are going to do that’.

“I’m fed up of doing it and I know residents are fed up of listening to announcements.

“But I do have to bring things through cabinet and I do have to update on the current plans.”

In February 2023, the authority approved major investment to turn the social club building into a community hub.

It was intended that the new facility would host sports, youth clubs and community groups, with a job centre and Citizens Advice bureau also based there.

Knottingley’s three Lib Dem councillors described the project as ‘a waste of public money’ as many of the services were already available in the area.

The council then agreed to review the proposals for the site.

Coun Graham added: “I am determined, and I know cabinet is determined, to deliver this for the people of Knottingley.

“We have now split the scheme into two phases, so we can quickly deliver on something and get something out there.

“What we have got down there, as we know, is lots of great football teams, lots of children and young adults who come down and play.

“There are lots of great coaches and great support down there.

“I want to create something for them.

“They have currently got changing rooms that could be a lot better and a facility that could be a lot better.

“We are not just going to forget about phase two.

“We are going to work that up with a separate building.

“Final details are to be confirmed but there will be something for the community with facilities in there.

“This report is just to get us through the next phase, move this project on and get those spades in the ground.”

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “I think you are right to say ‘steady away’ on this. We have made too many promises. Too many announcements.

“But I do feel this report today sets out what we intend to do.

“We will deliver this and move it forward.”