Kellingley Social Club: Planners give go-ahead for ‘Little K’ to be demolished

Plans to demolish a derelict former social club in Knottingley have been approved.

The work will form part of the first phase of a major redevelopment of the Kellingley Social Club site.

Wakefield Council plans to build a new sports pavilion in its place with a bar and function room, changing rooms and spectator facilities.

The project is part of the Knottingley and Ferrybridge masterplan, which sets out the approach to regeneration of the area in the next 15 to 20 years.

The local authority submitted a planning application to knock down the building, along with an old sports pavilion nearby, in November last year so the £6.3m project could go-ahead.

Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said at the time: “The people of Knottingley have waited too long for work to progress on this site and it’s time to deliver.

“Various proposals have been put forward for its future.

“I hope that this latest news provides reassurance to the local community that work is continuing to transform the area.

“We remain committed to investing in Knottingley and delivering on our promise to provide improved facilities that everyone can enjoy.”

A second phase of work is likely to involve building a new wellbeing hub and more recreation facilities.

Planning permission was granted with a condition that an archaeological recording of the site is completed at the site due to the club’s close links with the former Kellingley Colliery.

Kellingley, affectionately known as ‘Big K’, opened in the 1960s and was the last active deep coal mine in the UK when it closed in 2015.

A report said: “A procession marking the end of mining concluded at Kellingley Social Club on December 19, 2015.

“Known as “Little K”, the social club has been a part of the local community for over 50 years.

“Given the sports and social activities that took place at the club, there is a degree of communal heritage value associated with the site.

“The former club building is also of some local architectural and historic interest as an example of a 1960s, purpose-built social club.

“The link with Kellingley Colliery is also significant, especially as above-ground physical reminders of the coal industry become increasingly rare.”

The Labour-run council announced a re-think of its plans for the site in 2023 after they were criticised by political opponents.

It was originally intended that the new facility would host sports, youth clubs and community groups, with a job centre and Citizens Advice bureau also based there.

Knottingley’s three Lib Dem councillors described the project as ‘a waste of public money’ as many of the services were already available in the area.