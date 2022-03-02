Ken's parkrun legacy will help fund equipment at Pontefract Park

volunteer: When he retired from running at 85, Ken took up position as a Parkrun marshal

Mr Bingley died aged 89, on January 12, three months after his wife of 68 years, Vera.

He ran the Parkrun course 112 times and volunteered 228 times, marshalling at ‘Ken’s Corner’ by the playground.

Permission has been granted by Wakefield Council to install a bench at Ken’s Corner and a Justgiving page has already raised £2,500 of the £3,000 target.

Colin White, vice-chair of Friends of Pontefract said: “Parkrunners want to celebrate Ken’s contribution to parkrun and his enthusiasm for running.

“After the bench has been purchased and installed, the Friends of Pontefract Park will use the surplus funds towards other improvements in the park.”

Mr Bingley, from South Kirkby, was a member of Ackworth Road Runners for more than 30 years.

Club secretary Steve Berry posted on the Facebook page: “Ken was a real inspiration to many of our members, from people he ran with and others who mainly knew him from his volunteering.

“Ken was an amazing runner, and still holds 18 different club records, many of which will probably never be beaten, including a four-hour 28 minute marathon as a Vet75 and a sub 42 minute 10k as a Vet65.

Mr Bingley’s daughter Susan said: “Dad has been running since he was 15 years of age. His last run at Pontefract Park was when he was 85 and then he carried on with the marshalling.”

Mr Bingley, who was a miner at Hemsworth and then South Kirkby pit, leaves three daughters, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.