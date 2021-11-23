Kev goes that 'Extra Mile' for mate Rob, and raises over £800,000

The superstar took on the ‘Extra Mile’ challenge to raise the money for research into motor neurone disease (MND) .

His best friend and former rugby star himself, Pontefract-born Rob Burrow, was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and is now confined to a wheelchair

He was at Headingley on Tuesday morning to cheer on Kev as he crossed the finishing line.

Kev with his pal Rob Burrow.

Forty-one-year-old Kev had run from Leicester, where he is now a coach, setting off on Monday morning.

He set a target of £100,000, which had been smashed before he had even laced up his running shoes.

The route was split into 7km sections, which he had to complete in under 60 minutes.

An exhausted Kev said the run had been as tough as he expected.

Kev crosses the finishing line at Headingley.