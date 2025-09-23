Kevin Sinfield reveals the incredible promise he made to Rob Burrow

Kevin Sinfield was a driving force in raising funds for his former teammate Rob Burrow, who sadly passed away in June 2024 after battling motor neurone disease (MND).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Rhinos legend and Pontefract lad Rob’s remarkable legacy continues to shine a spotlight on MND after he bravely battled the devastating condition for four-and-a-half years.

And by his side throughout his journey was former teammate and closest friend, Kevin Sinfield, who took on many gruelling tests to raise money and awareness, including seven ultra marathons, raising more than £1.4million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the recent Stick To Cricket episode, hosted by Betfair and The Overlap, Kevin opened up about why securing funds became so crucial and what the support – including from Wakefield’s own Chris Kamara, meant to him.

Teammates and best friends, Rob and Kevin.

"I don’t really stop training,” he said.

"Rob Burrow is my driving force. Rob got diagnosed and you want to help a mate who’s got diagnosed.

“Knowing what Rugby League lads earn and where Rob was, he had just started his coaching career, and I was back at Leeds Rhinos.

"I thought the best way we could help him was to get our team back together and raise some money so that, whatever happened, he didn’t have to worry about any financial issues or problems at home because of those who are diagnosed with MND, 50 per cent die within two years and a third die within 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin carried Rob over the finish line.

"None of us knew how long Rob had and he’s got three kids under 10 years old."

Kevin said that after Rob’s diagnosis, they went to meet former rugby union player, Doddie Weir, who was also battling MND and it was that day, a promise was made.

"I made him a promise on the journey back that he’d have an amount of money in his bank account on the following Christmas morning when he woke up,” Kevin said.

"And then all of our team rallied around, everyone from all different sports rallied around a couple of events that set the fundraising going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin took on gruelling marathons to raise money and awareness in Rob's name, raising millions.

"The craziness hit in 2020 when Covid came. Lockdown happened, everything closed off, you could only go out of your house for an hour per day. Professional sport stopped and started again with no crowds.

"We got to September 2020, and I knew we were short of the money I promised him we’d raise. I thought right, I’m going to have to do something, or at least if I fall short, I need him to see me put myself through it so that he knows his mates are around him.

"That’s when we came up with the original 7in7 idea, which by this stage, I’d run six marathons. Mainly for prostate cancer which is a charity that’s particularly close to my heart.

"I’d never done a back-to-back marathon, and Rob was number seven, so I came up with the idea to run seven in seven. I didn’t know whether I could do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's only one Rob Burrow.

"The BBC got behind us because there was nothing else going on and people felt sorry for us and had all this furlough money and couldn’t spend it, couldn’t go out to eat as we had to isolate again.

"I wanted people to take us seriously, so I googled the average marathon time and less than 50 per cent of people do it in less than four hours, so I decided to do them all in under four hours.

"We announced it on BBC Breakfast, and I had my head in my hands thinking ‘right, how am I going to do this?’

The target was to raise £77,777 because then I knew we’d hit the target by Christmas for Rob. We set out on the first day with £40,000 and finished with £100,000. I remember sitting in bed that first night thinking ‘we’ve hit our target already, do we have to do the other six?!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We did the other six and raised £2.8million. The whole thing was just bonkers.”

Kevin went on to speak about joining Jess Stelling’s prostate cancer walk in 2013/2014.

“He had a load of different sporting celebrities with him.

"Chris Kamara was one of them and on this one day, they’d walked something like 28 miles from somewhere in Yorkshire down to Leeds and they were finishing at Elland Road.

"They asked me to join the last mile, but I felt embarrassed just doing the last mile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I turned up and it was lashing it down. Everyone looked exhausted and shot - yet Chris Kamara had the biggest smile on his face and looked like he hadn’t walked any of it.

"He looked so fresh and was bouncing around. In terms of an energy-giver, he was the best I’ve seen.

"He was brilliant for Jeff.”

And after all the running, Kevin made an admission.

"This may sound crazy, but I don’t even like running!

"But I know it’s good for me and since 2020, it’s just been a great vehicle for raising money and shining a light on MND.

“I try to train every day. The pain of what comes in my head if I don’t do it is worse than the pain of doing it. I’m a better guy if I’ve trained or gone for a run. It’s addictive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 104km one, I’d probably say is my toughest challenge. Some of that was because I’d just changed jobs and didn’t have time to train.

" I was underprepared so I just tried to wing it. I did a 12-hour block of running so I set off from my house at 3am and returned 12 hours later.

"That was pretty much the training, so I knew what 12 hours felt like. I was doing about 5:15 per kilometre but by the end we weren’t moving at that pace!

"I was told that when you’re sleep deprived, everything seems 40 per cent worse than what it is, and I was in a bad spot during that challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the ultra-challenges, the travel is the difficult part. The actual running is great fun.

"The best part of it all for me is the connection we get with families.

"People who’ve lost people decades ago suddenly come out and share stories because they’ve just been left to deal with losing someone so quickly and the aftermath of it without sometimes getting the diagnosis.

"To be able to pull families together has been the best part of it.”