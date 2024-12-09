Rugby legend Kevin Sinfield has run home for Christmas after successfully completing his epic fundraising challenge in memory of Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin crossed the finish line in his hometown of Saddleworth on Saturday (December 7) after running 230 miles in seven days in aid of people with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Rob sadly passed away from MND in June after being diagnosed with the disease in 2019 - with Kevin fundraising for MND charities ever since with annual 7 in 7 in 7 running challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s challenge - Kevin’s fifth and first since Rob’s death - saw him run over 50km per day which were split into 7km blocks that had to be completed within an hour before he could start the next block.

Kevin Sinfield and the team approach the finish line in Saddleworth.

Each day also included an ‘Extra Mile’ event where he was joined by members of the MND community in completing four laps of a running track.

Speaking after completing the ‘Running Home For Christmas’ challenge, Kevin said:

“We have looked forward to this day since we’ve started. We have looked forward to this moment. We have run up and down this hill a few times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is where it all started some time ago when we set up the first one for Rob. To finish back here, for challenge five, is really special for us all.

Kevin Sinfield and his team crossed the finish line in his hometown of Saddleworth on Saturday (December 7) after running 230 miles in seven days in aid of people with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

“We have got a wonderful team who have done some brilliant stuff all week and kept us all going.

“You know why we are here. We are really passionate about the MND community and Rob Burrow. To see you all here, you are too. I thank you for that.

“On behalf of all our team, thank you. I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas, keep looking after other people please, keep looking after the MND community and make sure you have a beer for us tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin and his team’s week-long journey started in Merseyside on Sunday, December 1, where they ran from Liverpool to Wrexham, before running through six other regions across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The final day concluded with a run from Old Trafford, where Kevin and Rob shared so many victorious memories with the Rhinos, to rainy Saddleworth.

Kevin’s latest challenge has helped to raise over one million for MND charities.