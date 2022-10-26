Kews Burrow Charity FC rally cry for support as they take on Bury at Gigg Lane

The Kews will be travelling to Bury this weekend.

They will be taking on the Bury FC Supporters Society at their Gigg Lane ground this Saturday and organiser Darren Powell said the lads are ‘buzzing for it.’

He said: “I'm absolutely over moon to be playing a game at Gigg Lane.

"I've never been to Bury ground and only ever seen it on TV so for me and the lads to walk out onto the pitch will be one amazing feeling and day will cherish forever.

“We can't thank Bury FC Supporters Society enough for asking us to play them. It really does mean the world to us.

“I really hope we can make Rob Burrow and his family proud and we can raise a few quid from this match.”

Gates open at 11.30am with the game kicking of at 12.30pm.

The bar will be open for food and drink throughout the day.

Tickets are £5 for both children and adults, which can be paid for at the ground.

Darren said: “It would be amazing to get a few people down on Saturday if possible.

“Not only would it help raise money for the Rob Burrow Centre, but it will also help Bury out has a club, which would be great after all the dark times they have had over past few years.”