Kieran is running 310 miles in May to raise money for the Pontefract club that saved his life

Kieran Field who is running 310 miles in May

Kieran Field, 28, a warehouse operative, who is married with a young daughter, attempted suicide in November 2021.

Money worries, exacerbated by the lockdown, sent him into a deep depression and he saw no other way out.

A friend suggested he go along to Andys Man Club at Pontefract Collieries FC and that decision, along with a three-and-a-half week stay in hospital, allowed him to change his life around.

He said: "Going to Andys Man Club is all about breaking the stigma about men thinking they can't talk about what they are going though.

"You feel you are a burden on your family and you don't want to make it harder for them as it is.

"It's a safe place where you can go and speak to like-minded individuals.

"The selflessness and the support of others there just to help you is absolutely amazing, your problem is never viewed as smaller than anyone else’s, and we are all treated as equals

Kieran goes down to the club each week to sit and chat to other men who are experiencing similar issues to his own.

He said: "When I started attending the club, my life started to come back together and I got help with my finances.

"Lately, there has not been so much for me to get off my chest and talk about so I'm going down to help other people."

Kieran started his month-long fundraising challenge at the beginning of May and he prepared for it by running 5k on a treadmill on a regular basis.

He said: " I have tried to stick to the same circuit each day and it's been hard.

"My wife Melissa has been incredibly supportive, taking time out of her days to give me the time to go running.

"This club is saving my life and it doesn’t get enough credit for the way its helped me and thousands of other men who are battling with their mental health and genuine life issues.

"I hope to raise as much money as I can for the cause."

A spokesman for Andys Man Club said: ""We are hugely grateful for the efforts of Kieran in his challenge of running 10 miles every day for 31 days. As a donation-led charity, fundraising efforts like this are essential for us to continue to grow, expand and ensure that our platform continues to reach as many men nationwide as possible.

"Kieran's story is inspiring, and to see that he has gone from being in need of help, to having a desire to help others through his fundraising efforts will surely show others who may be in need of help and support that talking is vitally important in feeling better.

"Thank you Kieran for your efforts!"

To donate to Kieran's fundraiser go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/running-for-andys-man-clubThere are 102 Andys Man Clubs which all meet on a Monday at 7pm (excluding bank holidays).