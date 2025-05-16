Kiko's: Demolition begins on popular Pontefract nightclub

The former nightclub building is being demolished to make way for apartments

Wakefield Council’s cabinet members agreed to sell to the Kiko’s site, on Stuart Road, in September last year.

The nightclub officially opened in 1974, and was a late-night hotspot within Pontefract for several decades.

However, almost 40 years later, in 2011, Kiko’s closed its doors due to rising costs.

Demolition has begun on the old Kiko's nightclub, with locals spotting construction vehicles outside.

Despite various attempts to reopen, the once thriving property and surrounding land has been vacant since 2016 and became owned by the authority.

Last year, Wakefield Council confirmed that they were selling the ‘eyesore’ nightclub site for a new apartments scheme.

Senior councillors approved proposals in September to sell the site to a neighbouring business owner at “less than best value” late last year.

After selling the site, council leader Denise Jeffery told a meeting she hoped the new homes would complement a similar residential scheme nearby at the old Pontefract fire station site.

She said: “We have been trying to sort this site out for many years and it’s a gateway into Pontefract.”

A report that gave an insight into the new development sated that it could include the construction of a five-storey building.

It stated that “it would need to be architecturally iconic given its prominent location.”

Local councillors and regeneration officers supported the scheme, subject to a buy back clause if the site was not demolished or developed.

Recommending the sale, the report continued: “It will also provide the residents and visitors to Pontefract with a more welcoming and safer feel to their town and neighbourhoods”.