Kind-hearted Aylah, 7, has 18ins hair cut for her best friend

Aylah and best friend Isla.

The Wakefield schoolgirl bravely had almost 17ins cut from her hair for the Little Princess Trust - all in the name of best friend, Isla, who has Wilms Tumour.

Proud dad, Danny, said: "Last night was fantastic. We had Aylah and Isla along with Hope, a friend from school, around for a little party.

"They had a glass of NOsecco and some nibbles and Aylah had almost 17ins of hair cut off by friend Jess Huntkins who is currently training to be a hairdresser.

Hope, Aylah and Isla enjoyed a hair cutting party!

"She did a fantastic job and Isla got to do the first cut too."

Isla was diagnosed with Wilms Tumour in October 2019.

Her mum, Rachel, said: "She's been having treatment for over two years, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and numerous surgeries, but she keeps smiling and attending school and trying to be as normal as possible. "

So far Aylah has raised £380 for the Little Princess Trust and it's hoped to raise even more.

Aylah had almsot 17ins of hair chopped.

To donate, visit Aylah's page here.

With Isla taking the first cut.

The lovely Aylah after her huge hair cut.

Lots of hair to show - thanks to the skills of hairdresser Jess.