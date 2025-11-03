Kingdom Hall, Castleford: One of town’s oldest buildings to be transformed into community centre

One of Castleford’s oldest buildings is to undergo major refurbishment and be re-opened as a community centre.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for Kingdom Hall, on Sagar Street, to be revamped so it can be used by local groups.

The vacant two-storey detached property was built as a Mechanics’ Institute around 1858, providing adult education services until the early 1900s.

The building later became a maternity and child welfare clinic until until the 1950s before becoming a Jehovah’s Witness hall.

Artist’s impression of the new Sagar Street with improved pedestrian areas and enhanced shop fronts. Image: Wakefield Council.

The property is now owned by the local authority.

A design statement submitted on behalf of the council said: “As one of Castleford’s oldest intact buildings, Kingdom Hall represents the town’s rich heritage.

“The proposal is to restore and transform the building into a community venue in keeping with the property’s history.

“This revitalised space will provide numerous opportunities for the benefit of both residents and visitors.

“The refurbishment of the property aims to make the building more accessible and welcoming to the local community.”

Proposals include creating five new rooms on the ground for, including a large function room, which could be booked by community groups.

Other planned work includes installing new windows and replacing the roof, along with new gates and fencing.

Improvements to Sagar Street form part of the council’s plans to regenerate Castleford town centre after it secured £24m of government funding in 2019.

The street is seen as a “key link” between the River Aire and the town centre.

The statement added: “The refurbishment of Kingdom Hall is part of the plan to improve Sagar Street’s connectivity and to create a more attractive place for businesses to thrive.”

The document said the refurbishment “must be in keeping” with the building’s “historical importance.”

Approving the scheme, a planning officer’s report said: “The principle of the proposed development is considered acceptable in this location.

“It is not considered that the proposal would result in harm to access and highway safety, the character and appearance of the area, the protection of heritage assets, the amenity of neighbouring users, or any protected species.”