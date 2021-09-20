Kirklands Hotel raises over £5K for Wakefield Hospice and district's Down Syndrome Support Group

The cash was split between the two charities.

The hotel, on Leeds Road at Outwood, raised £5,119 for Wakefield Hospice and the Wakefield and District Down Syndrome Support Group, splitting the money between the two.

The event, held on August 29, saw the community come together to enjoy food and live music, while raising money for the charities.

Football matches, raffles and tombolas were also held with top prizes up for grabs.