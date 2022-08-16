Knit and Natter display opens at the Featherstone Library’s museum hub

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Michael Graham

The Knit and Natter display celebrates the creativity and generosity of the Friends of Featherstone Library.

The display, co-produced by the Friends of Featherstone Library and Wakefield Council, features some of their best knitted creations alongside photos of their members and quotes about what participating in the group means to them.

Featherstone Library and Community Centre.

This group meets at the library to knit and crochet beautiful handmade items to help other people, from hats for premature babies to lap blankets for elderly people. They also make fun seasonal gifts such as Easter chicks, bunnies and baskets, and they celebrated the Platinum Jubilee with some fantastic knitted queens. At the same time, their regular meetings stop the members from getting lonely, as they meet to chat and have a cup of tea.

Sandra Greaves, chair of the Friends of Featherstone Library said: “I’m so proud of the group and how they’ve grown. They are a lovely group and will knit and crochet all day long – they cope with all the different patterns I throw at them! They are now making things for neonatal care or for people with dementia. It’s great to celebrate their work in the display.”

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “There’s so much going on in our museums and libraries. Come along to Featherstone to see some outstanding handiwork, meet some fantastic people, and even be inspired to join a group in your own local library.”