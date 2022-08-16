News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out

Knit and Natter display opens at the Featherstone Library’s museum hub

A colourful collection of crafting is the focus of the newest display at Featherstone Library’s museum hub.

By Gemma Jimmison
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:52 pm
Cllr Michael Graham
Cllr Michael Graham

The Knit and Natter display celebrates the creativity and generosity of the Friends of Featherstone Library.

The display, co-produced by the Friends of Featherstone Library and Wakefield Council, features some of their best knitted creations alongside photos of their members and quotes about what participating in the group means to them.

Read more: Wakefield PCSOs authorised to use forensic DNA spray in UK first

p6013a441 Exterior pic of Featherstone Library and Community Centre.

Most Popular

This group meets at the library to knit and crochet beautiful handmade items to help other people, from hats for premature babies to lap blankets for elderly people. They also make fun seasonal gifts such as Easter chicks, bunnies and baskets, and they celebrated the Platinum Jubilee with some fantastic knitted queens. At the same time, their regular meetings stop the members from getting lonely, as they meet to chat and have a cup of tea.

Sandra Greaves, chair of the Friends of Featherstone Library said: “I’m so proud of the group and how they’ve grown. They are a lovely group and will knit and crochet all day long – they cope with all the different patterns I throw at them! They are now making things for neonatal care or for people with dementia. It’s great to celebrate their work in the display.”

Read More

Read More
Wakefield youngster takes on month-long swim challenge in memory of his aunt

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “There’s so much going on in our museums and libraries. Come along to Featherstone to see some outstanding handiwork, meet some fantastic people, and even be inspired to join a group in your own local library.”

The display runs until late 2023. Opening hours can be found at https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/libraries-and-local-history/your-local-library/featherstone-library/

Michael GrahamWakefield Council