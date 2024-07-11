Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A basketball player from Knottingley has been named in the Great Britain over-55s squad.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Dixon, 62, has played the sport since he was a teenager at Knottingley High School and has finally received the call to represent his country.

He has already joined his teammates on a tour of Italy, playing against the likes of Croatia, Cyprus and Germany, and is preparing for next year’s World Cup and World Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After trying out for the national team, Mr Dixon got the call-up.

John Dixon has been called up to represent GB in over 55s basketball. Picture Scott Merrylees

He wasn’t expecting it but said it was a privilege to represent his country.

He said: “I was surprised and shocked. I've always played for a local league team but a lot of the guys in the national side are ex professionals.

"It’s been a big learning curve and a big honour.

"I was a bit out of my depth at first but by the end of it I felt quite comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Dixon has been called up to represent GB in over 55s basketball. Picture Scott Merrylees

"When I first got there, put on the Great Britain jersey, and walked out onto the court with loads of people watching while it was streamed live on the internet, it was a bit of a shock – a bit different to what I'm used to.”

Playing for Knottingley Cougars, Mr Dixon tends to play up front. Standing at 5ft 11 he’s one of the taller members of his local squad but for GB he plays more of a ball-carrying role.

On his style of play, he said: “I'm quite strong and tenacious, I work hard and give 100 per cent.”

He added: “I'm excited about what's to come because I felt nervous before but the nerves have now been dispelled and I'm excited to get more involved and make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dixon has been coached by Dave Tarbatt since his schooldays and described him as “the big influence in my life with basketball”.

He said during the 70s Mr Tarbatt, who was then a milkman, would drive the team to matches on the back of his milk float, from Knottingley to as far away as Sheffield.

Mr Dixon was an engineer at Kellingley Colliery until 1988.

After that he worked as a DJ and set up his own Pontefract-based firm selling DJ equipment from a shop near the Robin Hood pub.