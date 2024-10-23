Knottingley incident: Heavy delays on A162 after woman seriously injured in accident

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an accident on the A162 this morning.

The A162.road is closed between its junction for Knottingley and the M62 junction 33 for Ferrybridge Services.

The bridge over the carriageway is also closed and they are likely to remain in place for a few hours while enquiries continue.

Motorists are advised to find and alternative route where possible.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance on the A162 Southbound in Knottingley.

"A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

