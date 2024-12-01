Knottingley Judo Club celebrates multiple medals at latest competition

Knottingley Judo Club is celebrating after winning a number of medals at their latest championship competition.

The well-respected club, which trains at St Botolf's Parish Rooms, was established in 1976 and will celebrate 50 years in the community in 2026.

Over the years the club has produced top players that have gone on to fight in the commonwealth games, fighting for England and Great Britain.

Rebecca Robinson from the club, said: “We pride ourselves on diversity and inclusivity, everyone receives a warm welcome at the club."

Taking part in the competition were, left to right back row: Alfie Robinson, Adam Robinson, Ian Sidaway (coach), Joseph Bowden. Left to right front row: Zach Robinson, Jacob Jones, Lilly Bowden.

On November 17, some members competed in the West Yorkshire Championship in Bradford and brought medals home, including:

Jacob Jones won a silver medal after winning three of his four fights.

Zach Robinson won a silver medal, winning two of his three fights.

Alfie Robinson won a bronze medal after his three fights.

Lilly Bowden won a bronze medal after her three fights.

In the adult section, Joe Bowden won a gold medal after winning four of his five fights to become West Yorkshire Champion in his weight category.

Adam Robinson won a bronze medal after winning one of his three fights in his first ever competition.

Rebecca said: “The club is extremely proud of all the players that participated.

"We welcome all new members, adults and children. Contact us at [email protected] or call 07935498518.”