Knottingley school gets glowing report from inspectors

St Botolph's pupils celebrate the positive inspection report.

The school was recently subject to a SIAMS inspection - an inspection to evaluate the distinctiveness and effectiveness of church schools - and received a glowing report.

The inspectors singled out the school's religious education provision for special praise which they said was Excellent. The impact of collective worship and the overall grade were classed as Good.

The report said that St Botolph's was a 'very welcoming and inclusive school community where pupils’ individual needs are carefully considered'. And went on to say 'loving pastoral care, rooted in the school’s vision, contributes to a very powerful sense of community in which all are valued and that 'pupils respect each other and accept difference without question.'

Ian Goddard, interim head teacher said: "All of the hard work and dedication of the staff and the community has been recognised in what is a really positive report.

"In many ways it is a fantastic Christmas present for us all.