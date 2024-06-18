Kym Sims and DJ Allister Whitehead will perform at house music night in Pontefract

By James Carney
Published 18th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST
Two 90s house artists will play a club night in Pontefract.

This July will see two 90s chart toppers take to the stage at Pontefract venue The Northern Social, as the Back to House event returns.

Performing live on the night will be singer-songwriter Kym Sims rose to prominence in the early 1990s with a series of hit singles including Too Blind to See It, which achieved chart success in several countries, and reached number 5 in both the US and UK charts.

Sims is flying in from Chicago and Back To House is one of only two UK dates and the first time she will have performed in the country for years.

Oragnisers said her appearance is a real coup for the Back To House night.

Alongside Sims will be DJ Allister Whitehead, who is responsible for one of the big selling Fantazia which went Gold certified.

He has also held residencies at the world’s biggest clubs including Cream, Ministry of Sound, and the Haçienda .

Organiser Curtis Zack said: “March’s sold-out night really put clubbing in Pontefract on the map.

“The feedback from everyone who was there was amazing, with people claiming it was the best night ever in the town.

"We are excited to put on another incredible international line-up for July, bringing more legends from the house music scene to The Northern Social.”

The Northern Social, which opened in September, is a 450 capacity music venue located in the town centre.

In March it welcome former Haçienda DJ Graham Park

The Haçienda was a nightclub and venue that became famous during the Madchester years of the 1980s and early 1990s.

