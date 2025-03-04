Labour councillor accuses own party of being “cynical and dishonest” as maximum tax hike approved

A Labour councillor accused senior members of his own party of being “cynical and dishonest” as proposals to increase tax bills by a maximum 4.99% were approved.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council voted in favour of the council tax rise as part of efforts to plug a £39.9m budget gap.

The Labour-run authority also plans to cut around 270 full-time jobs in order to balance the books by making savings of £29m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Denise Jeffery told the budget meeting on Monday: “We’re acutely aware that it’s a difficult time for people across our district.

Wakefield Council voted in favour of the council tax rise as part of efforts to plug a £39.9m budget gap.

“The Tory party has left an economy struggling for growth following years of high inflation and cost of living pressures, public services right across the country close to collapse, and a financial black hole at the heart of government.

“It’s going to take time to recover from the wreckage the Tories have left.”

The spending plan was approved despite two Labour members defying the party whip and voting against it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were gasps in the council chamber and applause from the opposition benches as Jakob Williamson announced he would not be supporting it before publicly criticising his party.

Jakob Williamson councillor for Hemsworth

He said: “Our party promised change and an end to austerity and an end to council tax rises.

“That is what we all campaigned on during the general election.

“All of that has been reneged on today – £29m of savings is austerity.

“Yet again we are raising council tax by the maximum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakfield Council Leader Denise Jeffery

“We are expecting our residents to pay more every year for less.

“This budget is nothing more than a litany of broken promises by this government.”

Coun Williams said group members had also been “misled” by the council’s cabinet over the proposed number of job cuts.

He said: “We were told explicitly that there would only be a small number of job cuts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Wakefield Council's Conservative and Independent Group.

The Hemsworth councillor also accused senior figures of trying to “claim credit” after initial plans to close libraries, museums and castles across the district were scrapped.

He said: “It’s a dishonest and cynical way of doing politics and I don’t want any part of that.”

Labour’s Stan Bates, councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby, also voted against the budget.

During her speech, Coun Jeffery said the council had worked closely with unions to ensure all job losses were achieved through voluntary redundancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leader also said Wakefield was now expected to have the lowest council tax out of the five West Yorkshire local authorities.

The increase is expected to raise £9.1m from a council tax rise of 2.99% and a 2% rise in the adult social care levy.

It means an extra £1.65 per week for Band D households and £1.10 for Band A households.

She added: “We are taking the long-term decisions which will give our district a brighter future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have protected frontline services. We have protected our reserves for the future. We have held on to our policy of no compulsory redundancies.

Commenting on the job losses, deputy leader Jack Hemingway said: “Many valued officer colleagues have been offered the chance to take voluntary redundancy.

“Their contribution to this authority will not be forgotten.

“We shall be grateful to them for their service, even as we wish them the very best for their future careers or retirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when the wage bill is such a significant part of the council’s budget, sadly painful measures like that do become necessary.

“We have a responsibility to keep this organisation functioning, continuing to deliver public services and supporting the most vulnerable who need us.”

No amendments or alternative budgets were proposed by opposition parties.

Nadeem Ahmeed, leader of the Conservative and Independent Group, said he would not be supporting the budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I think some of those speeches were probably recycled from last year.

“I believe that Wakefield taxpayers are being ripped off.

“They have been ripped off for a number of years and the same excuses have been done every year.

“What I suggest next year, when you do a council tax increase, is we just pre-record the speeches, put our mobile phones on and just go home.

Coun Ahmed also commented that Coun Jeffery’s speech sounded “almost like a farewell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Like it was your last council meeting or there was some leadership contest going on in the background that we weren’t aware of.”

Lib Dem leader Pete Girt said he would be voting in favour of the budget.

He said: “We have to pay for services.

“It might be unpopular. I don’t particularly appreciate having to pay an extra 4.99%.

“But if we are going to have a council that is able to run and have the services, then we are going to have to pay it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, it’s now a Labour government. But you can’t correct everything in a year.

“Come next year, if we are still doing 4.99% I might have something different to say.”

The budget was approved after 46 councillors voted in favour.

Seven voted against and there were two abstentions.