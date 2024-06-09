Lame Cocker Spaniel, Jessie, can walk again thanks to 'angel' Wakefield vet
Eight-year-old Jessie, a female Cocker Spaniel, was in agony and unable to lift her head before a highly complex spinal operation at Paragon Veterinary Referrals.
Severe spinal cord compression was found to be the cause of Jessie’s acute discomfort and lameness, and she was in such pain vets had difficulty examining her.
Michał Mól, neurology clinician at Paragon, took charge of Jessie’s care and performed the operation to restore full movement.
Jessie’s owner, Rebecca, said: “When Jessie arrived at Paragon she was unable to walk, crunched over in pain, screaming out in distress and unable to lift her head.
“Just one week after the operation and she was trying to do zoomies around the living room when taken from her crate.”
Michał said: “Jessie was taken to theatre immediately after an MRI scan which confirmed intervertebral degenerative disc disease.
“We accessed the spinal column and the extruded disk material was removed. Jessie now has no neck pain and it’s great to hear she’s back to be being an energetic handful for her owners."
Rebecca was keen to lavish praise on all the teams at Paragon as well as giving Michał a special mention.
She said: “Michał is a life saver and cared for my dog like he would his own. He not only operated on Jessie but took time to get to know her. A very kind man.
“The other teams were amazing too. They always put the animal’s needs first and they clearly spend lots of time with the patients to understand their quirks and personality.”
