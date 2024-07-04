Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A landscape which inspired one of Britain’s best-loved artists faces “untold harm” if plans to build a battery storage plant are approved, campaigners have said.

The comments come after new research reveals JMW Turner was among a number of acclaimed artists to visit Heath village, in Wakefield.

A heritage report name-checks other significant cultural figures who have links to the city’s rural beauty spot.

The document was commissioned by a residents’ group opposed to plans to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) near to the village.

Residents have been campaigning for two years to stop an energy story facility being built on farmland close to Heath village, in Wakefield.

If the scheme is approved by Wakefield Council, 72 containers storing lithium ion batteries would be installed on greenbelt farmland by Harmony Energy.

The company says the plant would not be visible from properties in the village.

A 60-page study, which has been submitted to the local authority, highlights how Turner sketched Heath Old Hall during an extensive tour of the north of England in 1797.

Many of the drawings from his travels were later worked up into paintings.

JMW Turner, who died in 1851 at the age of 76, is considered to be one of Britain's greatest landscape artists.

The late 18th and early 19th century saw a growing interest in landscape and nature among painters, writers and poets.

With the Napoleonic wars making European travel difficult, many artists chose to explore Britain.

According to the report, other significant visitors to Heath included English marine and landscape painter John Sell Cotman, a contemporary of Turner.

Cotman’s painting of Kirkthorpe Church features Wakefield, Heath and the river Calder in the background.

The grade II listed Whittling Well, Heath, Wakefield.

There is also evidence that Cotman painted a watercolour of Heath Hall, which was kept in the building until it was sold in 1935.

Another notable visitor, John Houseman, a renowned guidebook author, described the village as “one of the most beautiful in England” during a trip to Wakefield in 1802.

The study, carried out by Archaeo-Environment, was commissioned by Heath Residents’ Association (HRA) to provide guidance on the potential impact of the proposed BESS to local heritage assets.

Others mentioned in the report include 19th century botanical artist Eliza Eve Gleadall, whose work was used by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

A painting by John Sell Cotman of Kirkthorpe looking towards Wakefield and Heath up the River Calder.

Gleadall was headmistress of an exclusive school for young women at Heath Old Hall and was recently commemorated with a blue plaque at the site.

Heath, first recorded as a settlement in 1121, is home to around 50 listed monuments.

The report says two of the structures – the Grade II listed Dame Mary Bolles Water Tower and the Whittling Well – are situated less than 100m from the proposed BESS site.

The 17th century tower is one of only five surviving “belvederes” or “prospect towers” in the UK.

The report says: “The document submitted by the developer seeks to portray the Heath landscape impacted by the BESS as of low archaeological interest and, in historic landscape terms, as a largely featureless arable landscape of agglomerated fields with no identified artistic or communal interest.

“Nothing could be further from the truth, and the more substantial and in-depth archive search and analysis provided in this report clearly shows an historic parkland of considerable age.”

Sketch by Joseph Mallord William Turner. Heath Old Hall above the River Calder, dated 1797. Turner’s tours of the north were hugely significant in developing his style and reputation as an artist of international standing.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for HRA said: “We have always maintained that this plan would cause untold harm to this jewel in Wakefield’s crown.

“This report helps to set that narrative into context.

“It draws a rich picture of cultural and historic distinction that would be detrimental to both Wakefield and the nation’s history to ignore.“We urge the council to refuse this plan and Harmony Energy to find another more suitable location.

“One that will not cause irreparable harm to the productive agricultural land and to heritage assets of local and national importance.

“We owe it to those who came before us to preserve this site for our children and the future generations. Once our heritage is lost it cannot be found again”.

The I Love Heath Common protest group was set up in opposition to the scheme when plans were submitted in July 2022.

More than 1,400 residents have signed a petition against it.

Public safety concerns have also previously been raised over the proposals.

Last year, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority said up to 5.5m litres of water could be needed if there was an explosion at the site.

A Harmony spokesperson said: “Our cultural heritage assessment is robust and undertaken by nationally recognised experts.

“Historic England do not object to the scheme and no property within the village of Heath will have views of the project.

“On the other hand, the extensive mitigation that was designed to screen the site from day one includes earthworks and mature planting.

“Projects like ours support the UK’s net zero ambitions at a time of climate crisis, enhance energy security which has never been more in the spotlight following a turbulent time relying on foreign imports, and they bring significant investment to the UK economy, attracting highly skilled jobs and increasing business rates.”

Addressing the safety concerns, the spokesperson added: “Schemes would not be financeable or insurable if they were deemed to be a significant risk, and there are at least 130 utility scale battery systems operating safely in the UK and many thousands more across the globe.”

The council previously said the plan would be assessed in line with all relevant national and local planning policy.