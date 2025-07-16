Lane closures on M1 and M621 at Lofthouse lasting three months as vital bridge works begin
Lane closures will be in place on the M1 and M621 for vital repair works on a bridge that spans the motorway.
National Highways will be working on Sharp Lane bridge, which goes over the M1 between junction 42 (Lofthouse) and junction 43 (M621), as part of the third phase of bridge refurbishment schemes across the M1 and M62.
From tomorrow, the M621 will be reduced to two lanes southbound, with up to four lanes on the M1 southbound open in the five-lane section.
Lane closures will be all day and are expected to remain in place until October.
From Thursday, July 31, phase four will start which is due to last three months.
This is reducing the M1 northbound down to four lanes from five for about 800 metres.
Both phases three and four will be complete by October.
This essential work to paint the bridge gives it a protective barrier, shielding the structure from corrosion and extending its life, which minimises work in the future.
National Highways expects disruption especially during peak times but has minimised this by trying to maintain as many lanes as possible while carrying out the work. Road users are advised to plan their journeys and allow extra time.
