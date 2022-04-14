The grants scheme is still open for applications, but the deadline for returning completed applications is this Monday, April 18 at 10am.

A total of £21,000 is available across the district, £1,000 per ward. The funding supports street parties, events and projects taking place to celebrate the Jubilee.

Applications are being accepted from voluntary, community, recreational groups and special interest forums, based and working within the Wakefield district.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last chance to apply for Wakefield Council grant to help your community celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Interested groups must speak to their ward councillors first and foremost for support before submitting an application, contact details are available on the Council’s website at https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/councillors-and-mayor/find-your-councillorTo check eligibility email [email protected]

For more details or to apply visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/community/funding/community-grants-schemeFor those planning celebrations in their community, event guidance and road closure application details are available on the Council’s Platinum Jubilee pages.