Last chance to book your tickets for brunch with Wakefield's very own D-Day Darling

Wakefield Hospice is welcoming Wakefield’s very own Katie Ashby to Capri at the Vine next week, sharing stories from her life growing up in the city through to her adventures which led her to the D-Day Darlings.

Katie found national-fame in 2018 when her wartime-inspired musical group The D-Day Darlings made it to the final of Britain’s Got Talent, with the group going on to perform at a range of prestigious and high-profile events ever since.

Katie said: “Bringing the D-Day Darlings together and creating an act that not only allows me to perform such wonderful music, with very talented friends, but to keep the spirit of the wartime era alive, means a great deal to me.

“There is no greater reward than seeing memories come flooding back for so many people at each performance, to see them be transported back to a time that none of us should forget, is truly moving and fills me with pride!”

Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are excited to be hosting Katie as this year’s charity brunch event, and hope that everyone will enjoy a fabulous morning of entertainment.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Katie and host Pat Langham for joining us for this special one-off event, to the Capri at the Vine, and to our fantastic event sponsors Scott Banks Hairdressing.”

The event will take place at Capri at the Vine on Thursday, October 16. Tickets are priced at £30pp and includes a three-course brunch and complimentary drink on

arrival.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.wakefieldhospice.org/darling or by calling 01924 331400, with all proceeds from the event supporting local hospice care services for patients and families from across the Wakefield district.