This year’s Unsung Heroes ceremony will take place on October 16 at the Theatre Royal, Wakefield and time is running out for you to vote!

The evening promises to be a celebration of community spirit, dedication, and inspiring stories of ordinary people who accomplish extraordinary things.

After an outstanding response from the public, nine finalists have been chosen for their tireless work and unwavering commitment to their communities.

Each a shining example of community spirit and selflessness. But who, among these inspiring finalists, should be named the Foundation’s ‘winner’s winner’ and receive the coveted People’s Choice Award?

Cast your vote now and help celebrate those making a difference in across the Wakefield District.

The deadline for voting is September 30 at midnight.

1 . Alan Austin – 5 Towns Veteran Support Hub Alan is the main stalwart of the Hub, which provides a vast range of support to veterans within the county and beyond. From friendship to vital signposting, the Hub is often a lifeline for those who have served our nation.

2 . Ann Gleed – The Prince of Wales Hospice For over 40 years, Ann has devoted herself to supporting hospice care in the Five Towns area. Since 1984, her volunteering and fundraising efforts have ensured that local people can access specialist hospice services when they need them most.

3 . Joy and Debbie – The Cedars Children's Centre This dynamic duo have created a safe haven for families, integrating SEN support and leading positive change throughout the district. They are pillars of support for many in the community.