There are just a few hours left to enter our competition to own a piece of the iconic Xscape cactus lift!

The Express has partnered with leisure destination Xscape Yorkshire to give one lucky reader the chance to own a unique, money-can’t-buy piece of the iconic cactus.

Since opening in 2003, Xscape’s 12-metre cactus-shaped lift has served hundreds of thousands of visitors, quickly becoming a famous landmark in the region.

Used as a meeting spot in the centre or the backdrop of many photo opportunities, the cactus lift holds a special place for locals and visitors.

Xscape Yorkshire Centre Director Jason Warren with the iconic piece of the cactus, specially framed for one lucky winner!

As part of essential works to improve accessibility and enhance the customer experience, the ‘Cas Vegas’ cactus has been retired to make way for a new lift.

But we’re giving you the chance to keep its legacy alive and hang a piece of the cactus shell inside your home – but be quick, the competition will close at 5pm today (Friday, January 31).

To be in with a chance of winning your own piece of the iconic landmark, simply answer the following question:

How tall was Xscape's famous cactus-shaped lift?

a) 10 metres

b) 12 metres

c) 14 metres

Email your answer to [email protected] - please include your full name and daytime contact details.

Entries must be received by 5pm on Friday, January 31.

Please include the subject line Xscape cactus lift competition

The winner will be notified by 5pm on Monday, February 3.

Usual National World competition rules apply. For more information, visit www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk

Xscape Yorkshire is the ultimate year-round adventure playground for the whole family.

Whether you’re seeking adventures, delicious diversions or awe-inspiring activities, there’s something for all ages and abilities under one gigantic roof. Dive into adrenaline-pumping activities like trampolining and E-karting at Gravity or immerse yourself in a mystery at The Escapologist.

Want to test your aim? Suit up for a heart-pounding game of laser tag at LaserZone or bowl a strike at Tenpin. There is even somewhere to ski, snowboard and sledge!

For more information about Xscape Yorkshire, please visit https://xscapeyorkshire.co.uk/

Terms and conditions:

This Cactus competition (the ‘Competition’) is subject to the following Terms and Conditions (‘Conditions’) and by entering the Competition you agree to be bound by them.

1. By entering the Competition, you warrant to Xscape Yorkshire / Landsec that all information submitted by you regarding yourself and your competition entry (‘Entry’) is true and accurate and complete in every respect. Xscape Yorkshire / Landsec reserves the right to verify any information provided in connection with your Entry.

2. Entry is free and all entries must be received between January 23 and January 31.

3. All entrants into the competition must be 18 years or older and a resident of the UK.

4. Xscape Yorkshire reserves the right to disqualify any entrant if it believes that an entrant has breached any of the Conditions.

5. Entries can be submitted via the Wakefield Express website and are limited to one competition entry per person.

6. The winner of the Competition will be notified of the result by 5pm on Monday, February 3. The winner must respond within 48 hours of the email notification to claim the prize. Failure to do so will result in the forfeit of the Prize and an alternative winner will be picked at random and awarded.

7. Prize of competition is a small piece of the cactus shell at Xscape Yorkshire. The piece will be sealed and framed. There is no cash alternative to the prizes stated and the prizes are not transferable, and no part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions. The prize must be collected by the winner from Xscape Yorkshire.

8. The Prize must be redeemed by February 28, 2025.

9. Xscape Yorkshire accepts no responsibility for Entries lost, damaged or delayed whether due to transmission errors, website malfunction, computer error or otherwise.

10. Any personal information relating to entrants will be used by Xscape Yorkshire in accordance with data protection legislation in force in England and Wales.

11. Xscape Yorkshire reserves the right to modify these terms and conditions without notice.

12. For more information about Landsec use of the personal data of participants, please refer to the; Privacy and cookies policy | Landsec

13. The promoter of this free prize draw is Land Securities Group PLC (registered number 00961477) of 100 Victoria Street London SW1E 5JL. You can contact the centre via [email protected].