For many people, Thursday, June 2 will be the beginning of four days off work to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and given that it will be the start of summer, we're all hoping for some dry and sunny weather to enjoy all of the celebrations taking place across the district.

Although the week has started out cloudy with the odd shower - and a bit on the chilly side - the bank holiday weekend is looking up.

Here's the forecast in full:

Latest Met Office weather forecast for the Jubilee bank holiday is promising for Wakefield

Thursday, June 2

Although the odd shower will still be possible, the Met Office says it will be turning warmer towards the end of the week. Starting off sunny, Thursday will turn cloudly throughout the day with temperatures reaching highs of 19C.

Friday, June 3

Another cloudy start on Friday, turning into sunny intervals by mid-morning.Highs of 18C.

Saturday, June 4

Starting sunny and mild at 14C, it will become cloudy around lunchtime, with the sun breaking through as the afternoon goes on. Temperatures will be around 18C.

Sunday, June 5