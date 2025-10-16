Latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council: Hairdressers to become one bedroom apartment

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, October 6.

APPROVED

8 Timperley Close Wakefield, WF1 2FT: Rear dormer extension

7 Nunns View, Featherstone, Pontefract, WF7 5PN: Two storey side extension and single storey extension to rear

1 Parklands Avenue, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5NJ: Erection of single (rear) and double storey (side) wrap around extension

7 Ashbourne Drive, Pontefract, WF8 3QZ: Proposed boundary wall and gate and hardstanding to front

87 Mount Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 8QQ: Two storey side extension. Single storey front extension

38 Mill Hill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4JF: Detached garage

14 Elmwood Garth, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LR: Extension and alterations to existing bungalow with new front and rear dormers, roof light, and external wall finishes

214 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SH: Retrospective change of use from a hairdressers (use class E) to a one-bedroom apartment (use class C3)

2 Barton Way, South Elmsall, Pontefract,WF9 2NS: Front extension to bungalow with gable frontage and side porch extension

62 High Street (Land Adjacent), Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NG: Erection of a two-storey building for use as 2 no. flats, creation of access, and landscaping

1 - 3 Gills Yard, Wakefield, WF1 3BZ: Subdivision of ground floor unit into 3no. commercial units. Change of use at first floor and loft level to 3no. self-contained flats. External alterations

29 Jenkin Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EZ: Redesign of existing roof including raising of ridge and eaves to enable first floor extension above existing bungalow. Demolition of existing attached garage and fenestration alterations. Proposed two storey extension to front, dormer to rear, basement extension to rear with terrace above, detached garage and driveway landscaping to front. Application of render

6 Marsh Court, Wakefield: Single storey rear extension including basement

Sandal Cricket Club, Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6EE: Proposed single storey new build male/female changing facilities for cricket club

319 Spittal Hardwick Lane, Castleford, WF10 3PZ: Rendered retainer wall and boundary treatment (part retrospective). Proposed garden room to rear

23 Grandstand Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3JP: Construction of single storey dwelling (self-build), construction of outbuilding and associated works

Phoenix Works, St Johns Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5NU: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of two light industrial units (use class E(g)(iii))

W&T Nettleton Furniture, Westfield Road, WF4 6DW: Non illuminated and internally illuminated signage scheme

13 & 15 Brier Lane, Havercroft, WF4 2AT: Residential development for 3no. dwellings (outline application with all matters reserved)

REFUSED

28 Edward Street, Normanton, WF6 2QU: Dormer conversion

Low Farm, Warmfield Lane,Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TN: Proposed maintenance and improvement (surfacing works) of an existing private way

149 Lower Oxford Street, Castleford, WF10 4AQ: Single storey rear extension