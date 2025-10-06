Latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council: Two HMOs given permission

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, September 29.

APPROVED

7 Bridle Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HN: Extension at front of building, creating a new entrance porch

10 Cross Street, Upton Pontefract, WF9 1EJ: Proposed Outbuilding to rear

16 Watering Troughs, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HX: Single storey side extension

St Austins Catholic Primary Academy, Back Duke Of York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PF: Installation of new guardrails to the roof

35 The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6JY: Single storey extension to rear

44 Annie Street, Wakefield, WF1 2PL: Single storey extension to rear

Willow Park Autos, Shoolaboards Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2HY: Motor Vehicle repair shop

37 Tithe Barn Street, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 6LG: Replacement of existing white sash windows with cream windows, and replacement of chimney pots

1 Rutland Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 3RD: Proposed single storey extension to front/side to form ancillary accommodation, and single storey extension to rear.

22 Newton Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3JB: Two-storey side extension

Land At Colinsway, Wakefield, WF2 9RJ: New access to serve the existing site

Treetop Lodge, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EE: Conversion of garage to bedroom

Town Hall, Bridge Street, Pontefract, WF8 1PG: Cable route

1 Rosewood Drive, Pontefract, WF8 1TS: Building a single storey rear extension 8mx3m with a sloped roof. Removal of existing rear wall to knock through

183 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, Pontefract, WF7 5AA: Use as a House in Multiple Occupation (Use Class C4)

12-14 Portland Street, Wakefield, WF1 5HE: Use as a House in Multiple Occupation (Use Class C4)

29 Queen Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LP: Change of use of computer shop at no. 29a Queen Street to form extension of existing microbar/drinking establishment at no. 29 Queen Street

Tappets, Ninevah Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AP: Erection of timber gazebo (retrospective)

27 Harrison Road, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NE: Demolition of existing dwelling for the erection of new, single dwelling with associated landscaping (self-build) (part-retrospective)

Forge Fisheries, Snydale Road, Normanton, WF6 1PA: New build development of nine residential units to include six houses and three flats, with associated bin and bicycle storage, new private access roads, associated vehicle parking and boundary treatments

210 Station Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0JP: Outline application for the construction of one detached dwelling including matters of access and scale to land adjacent to 210 Station Road

18 St Johns Square, Wakefield, WF1 2RA: Internal alterations to improve the thermal performance of the listed building and repairs to help alleviate damp problems in the cellar and basement

REFUSED

Land Off Lee Moor Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4EU: Proposed detached self-build bungalow