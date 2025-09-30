Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council

The following applications were validated the week beginning September 22.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

35 Barnes Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BJ: Replacement of existing garage with single storey annex

2 Manor View, Castleford, WF10 4PQ: Single storey rear extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Victoria Way, Wakefield, WF1 2NA; Single storey side extension, new front door, entrance ramp and railings to front

41 Newgate, Pontefract, WF8 1NB; Proposed change of use from dwelling with dance studio to dwelling, two storey extension and single storey extension to rear, new windows to side, replacement windows and door to front and roof window to existing roof

18 Little Wood Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 5FJ; Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.0m, a maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m

April Cottage, Ouchthorpe Lane, Wakefield WF1 3HU; Retrospective application for boundary wall works to dwelling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 High Farm Meadow, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1PB; Part garage conversion to habitable room

25 Alexander Road Featherstone Pontefract WF7 6LF; Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.9m, a maximum height of 3.4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m

15 Beech Crescent, Darrington, Pontefract WF8 3AE; Crown Reduce the entire canopy of 1 Sycamore Tree by 2metres. Remove all deadwood

22 Milnthorpe Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6BE; Part two storey part single storey exension to the rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

190 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SH; Single storey extension to front.

Land At Back Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JT; Extension of existing stable block and construction of equestrian storage building

10 Pledwick Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6DF; First floor side extension, single storey side extension, single storey rear extension, conversion of existing garage to habitable space, render to existing property

13 Cheapside, Wakefield, WF1 2SD; Conversion of office building to residential apartments with office use retained to basement

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Andrews Grove, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7NU; Proposed erection of 2m fence at the base along an 11.3m section of the side boundary

Walnut Filling Station, Barnsley Road, Wakefield WF2 6BH; Application for full planning permission to extend and convert the existing car wash building to a retail unit (Use Class E) and associated works

197 Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, WF1 4HY; 2 Storey Rear Extension (Amendment to previous approval) Raised Rear Wrap around access walk. Front Boundary Wall, Rear Dormer

Walton Golf Centre, Common Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PS; 2no. self build dwellings (retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21A Mill Hill Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HR; Retrospective demolition and proposed rebuilding of outbuilding. Retrospective demolition (partial) and alterations to boundary walling. Proposed ramp access and seating area